Shady Business Partner Ruined Hemp Harvest, Colo. Cos. Say

Law360 (November 20, 2019, 7:05 PM EST) -- A Colorado hemp farm and processor sued their business partner in federal court, claiming his failure to provide adequate funding for seeds and labor led to an extremely poor harvest this year. Athena Botanicals LLC and San Juan Hemp Co. LLC — which own a hemp processing facility and operate a hemp farm, respectively, in Montrose, Colorado — alleged the owner of two Arizona-based companies lied about the investments he would make in the Colorado companies, according to Tuesday’s complaint. The Colorado companies said David Vindici’s Arizona companies would claim minority stakes in Athena and San Juan Hemp Co., but only...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS