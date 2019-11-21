Contested 9th Circ., Trial Court Picks Move Forward

Law360, Washington (November 21, 2019, 7:11 PM EST) -- Republicans on the Senate Judiciary Committee advanced two Ninth Circuit picks Thursday despite opposition from home-state Democratic senators, while the chamber's majority leader teed up confirmation votes for eight district court nominees, including one who's drawn bipartisan opposition over her anti-abortion advocacy. A pair of 12-10 committee votes along party lines means California federal prosecutor Patrick J. Bumatay and former Nevada Solicitor General Lawrence VanDyke are one step closer to joining the historically left-leaning West Coast circuit. The states' four Democratic senators have protested the GOP's decision to overlook their objections that both nominees lack deep ties to their states and that...

