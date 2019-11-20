Pompeo Taps Quinn Emanuel's Burck In Impeachment Probe

Law360 (November 20, 2019, 5:28 PM EST) -- U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo has retained William Burck of Quinn Emanuel to represent him amid the presidential impeachment proceedings, a source familiar with the matter confirmed Wednesday. The high-profile hire comes after Gordon Sondland, the U.S. ambassador to the European Union, testified to Congress on Wednesday that Pompeo was “in the loop” on President Donald Trump's plan to pressure Ukraine to publicly announce a corruption investigation into former Vice President Joe Biden’s son. It also draws Burck even more deeply into a swirl of legal challenges facing current and former Trump administration officials, particularly in the ongoing House proceedings...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS