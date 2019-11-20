Dueling Fintech Regulatory Initiatives May Work Best Together

Law360 (November 20, 2019, 8:00 PM EST) -- Federal and state banking regulators have locked horns over the legality of the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency's fintech charter, but insiders say a state-backed initiative to standardize payment laws could work in concert with the charter to the benefit of the industry. The OCC's controversial charter for nondepository financial institutions, known as the fintech charter, and the Conference of State Bank Supervisors' model payments law address related pain points stemming from a complex U.S. financial regulatory landscape, and attorneys and industry players tell Law360 the two may provide their own unique benefits to the space and ultimately complement each...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS