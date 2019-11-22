PE Units Sue Over $9.25M Russian Crypto Fraud

Law360, London (November 22, 2019, 6:50 PM GMT) -- A private equity firm has lodged a suit to force Barclays Bank to disclose information it believes will shed light on a $9.25 million fraud claim involving missing Russian cryptocurrency investments. Two units of private equity firm GEM Capital have accused U.K. investment manager Dolfin Financial (UK) Ltd. of defrauding it of millions of dollars using accounts provided by Barclays Bank. Also named as defendants are two Dolfin executives. Andoro Trading Corp. and Uroco Ltd. filed an application on Oct. 28 asking the court to order Barclays to hand over bank statements, account and payment information and customer due diligence documents...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS