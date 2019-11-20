SEC Initiative Spurs Record Enforcement Against Public Cos.

Law360 (November 20, 2019, 9:35 PM EST) -- Fiscal year 2019 saw markedly more U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission enforcement actions against public companies than any year over the past decade, largely driven by participation in the regulator's Share Class Selection Disclosure Initiative, according to a report released Wednesday. The SEC filed 30% more suits in 2019 than in 2018, and over a quarter of its record 95 enforcement actions targeting publicly traded companies were part of the initiative, according to the report by Cornerstone Research and New York University's Pollack Center for Law & Business. The regulator announced the Share Class Selection Disclosure Initiative in February 2018 as...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS