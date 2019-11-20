Pa. Bills Would Require OK Of Gov.'s Carbon Tax Agreement

Law360 (November 20, 2019, 6:59 PM EST) -- Pennsylvania lawmakers have filed legislation seeking to require the General Assembly's approval of the governor's proposal to enter the state into a regional greenhouse agreement that could result in carbon taxes being levied on power plants. Lawmakers from both state legislative chambers said Tuesday that the bipartisan bills were offered in response to an October executive order from Democratic Gov. Tom Wolf instructing the Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection to join 10 other states in the Regional Greenhouse Gas Initiative, a cap-and-trade program, without legislative authorization. New Jersey will officially become the initiative's 10th member on Jan. 1. The lawmakers took...

