DOJ Tweaks FCPA Corporate Enforcement Policy For Clarity

Law360 (November 20, 2019, 8:57 PM EST) -- The U.S. Department of Justice has tweaked its policy offering companies leniency under the Foreign Corrupt Practices Act, clarifying what companies need to disclose and when. The FCPA Corporate Enforcement Policy offers to discount fines on companies that self-disclose foreign bribery, remediate the problem and cooperate fully with the DOJ. Where all three factors are met and there are no aggravating factors, companies can get a "declination," meaning the DOJ won't bring a case if the company coughs up ill-gotten gains — a favorable result compared with other types of corporate resolutions. The changes made to the policy on Wednesday were...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS