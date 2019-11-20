Murray Energy Lenders Sue To Undo Prepetition Refinancing

Law360 (November 20, 2019, 9:33 PM EST) -- Term loan lenders that provided $2 billion in loans to bankrupt coal producer Murray Energy filed an adversary complaint Wednesday in Ohio court seeking to unwind a prepetition refinancing transaction that improved the lien priority of certain lenders while leaving others behind. In the complaint filed by term loan agent Black Diamond Commercial Finance LLC, Murray Energy is accused of breaching the credit agreement it had signed in 2015 with Black Diamond and other lenders by exchanging existing term loan debt for new loans with extended maturity dates. Black Diamond sued on behalf of the term loan lenders that did not...

