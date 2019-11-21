Sen. Warren Defends Wealth Tax During Democratic Debate

Law360 (November 21, 2019, 12:20 AM EST) -- Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., who’s vying to become the Democratic party’s 2020 presidential nominee, defended her wealth tax proposal during a debate on Wednesday night in Atlanta. Once individuals earn a certain amount of money, they should be able to part with a small percentage of their wealth, Warren said on the debate stage. “When you make it big, when you make it really big, when you make the top of one-tenth of 1% big, pitch in two cents so everybody else gets a chance to make it,” Warren said. Warren’s wealth tax would impose an annual 2 percent tax on...

