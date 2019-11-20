Trump NY Trial Court Pick Reports $9M Net Worth

Law360 (November 20, 2019, 8:07 PM EST) -- President Donald Trump's nominee to a federal trial seat in New York would leave a nearly $4 million-a-year-job at Collier Halpern & Newberg LLP to join the bench, according to financial disclosure filed with the U.S. Senate. Philip M. Halpern, managing partner at Collier Halpern in White Plains, N.Y., was initially tapped for the Southern District of New York in October 2018. According to his financial records filed with the Senate Judiciary Committee, as of February, he reported a net worth of $9.4 million after accounting for liabilities. Halpern is one of five nominees for district and appellate seats the Judiciary...

