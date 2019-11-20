2 Minutes With No Questions 'Feels Like A Lot': Justice Kagan

Law360 (November 20, 2019, 7:12 PM EST) -- Justice Elena Kagan said that the two minutes of uninterrupted opening argument that the U.S. Supreme Court now gives advocates "feels like a lot," and that in some recent cases, she's thought, "We should just do them a favor and interrupt them." Justice Kagan recalled that before the rule was implemented at the start of the 2019 term in October, allowing an advocate even three uninterrupted sentences at the start of their argument would have been seen as "very charitable." The 59-year-old associate justice revealed her thoughts about the new policy in a discussion with Washington Post columnist Steven Pearlstein on Monday...

