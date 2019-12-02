Proposed IRS Gross Receipts Regs Should Hew To Case Law

Law360 (December 2, 2019, 5:19 PM EST) -- The Internal Revenue Service and the U.S. Department of the Treasury issued proposed regulations, on Sept. 9, that address amendments made to Internal Revenue Code Section 451[1] by the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act.[2] Section 451, as amended, provides that an upfront payment received by (or due to) an accrual method taxpayer is included in gross income in the tax year the payment is received (or due). The TCJA further amended Section 451 to provide that an accrual method taxpayer can elect to defer reporting of an advance payment for goods, services or any other items provided by the Treasury to...

