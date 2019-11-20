Trump Taps US Attorney For Louisiana Trial Judge Seat

Law360 (November 20, 2019, 7:01 PM EST) -- President Donald Trump on Wednesday tapped the U.S. attorney for the Western District of Louisiana to become a trial judge in the same district, picking a prosecutor with experience as a military lawyer and commercial litigator. David C. Joseph has served as the district's U.S. attorney since April 2018, winning the Senate-confirmed promotion after four years working in the office. He previously served three years with the Army's Judge Advocate General's Corps, reaching the rank of captain. He also spent two years as a Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. attorney. Before his civilian government service, Joseph spent about three years doing commercial...

