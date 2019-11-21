Fox Rothschild Adds Litigator To Bankruptcy Group In Miami

Law360 (November 21, 2019, 4:13 PM EST) -- Fox Rothschild LLP is giving its Miami office a boost by adding a noted litigator from Genovese Joblove & Battista PA as a partner in its financial restructuring and bankruptcy department. Robert Elgidely brings experience representing debtors, creditors, committees and liquidating trustees in both Chapter 11 and Chapter 7 bankruptcy cases, Fox Rothschild said Wednesday. Elgidely, who started at his new firm Oct. 28, told Law360 on Thursday that he was drawn to Fox Rothschild after facing off against the firm’s attorneys on several cases. From across the table, he said, he had tremendous respect for how they handled the cases....

