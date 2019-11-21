Russian Billionaire Loses Doc Fight After London Raid

Law360, London (November 21, 2019, 6:08 PM GMT) -- A London court on Thursday blocked a Russian billionaire featured in the Mueller report from learning why U.S. prosecutors had records seized from a company he controlled, saying disclosure could harm relations with U.S. authorities. The U.K. government does not have to turn over a letter from the U.S. Department of Justice requesting the search of a storage unit owned by Terra Services Ltd., a real estate business formerly operated by Oleg Deripaska, judges for the High Court ruled. Judges Stephen Irwin and Juliet May also barred Deripaska's Terra Services from accessing unredacted materials from the National Crime Agency, which carried out...

