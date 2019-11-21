Labour Promises Pension Reforms In Campaign Manifesto

Law360, London (November 21, 2019, 4:22 PM GMT) -- Britain’s Labour Party promised costly reforms on Thursday to retirement benefits for the country's growing number of pensioners, including capping the state pension age and increasing payouts for retirees living abroad, as it seeks support ahead of the upcoming election. Jeremy Corbyn’s opposition party said as it launched its general election manifesto that it plans to freeze the state pension age at 66, abandoning proposals put forward by the current Conservative government to raise this because of increasing life expectancy. Labour also said it will impose a “triple lock” on pensions, meaning that payouts to retirement savers will rise at the...

