EEOC Scores $2.7M Disability Bias Deal For Sample Servers

Law360 (November 21, 2019, 6:47 PM EST) -- A company that provides retailers with food sample demonstrators agreed to pay nearly $2.7 million to resolve a U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission lawsuit claiming it violated federal anti-discrimination law by forcing servers to stand for most of their shifts, the EEOC said Thursday. Crossmark Inc. must fork over $2.65 million to compensate workers across the country who say the Plano, Texas-based company violated the Americans with Disabilities Act by forbidding them from sitting on a stool for more than ten minutes every two hours even if they had medical conditions that required them to have more time to sit, the...

