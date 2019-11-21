House Advances Bills Targeting Pharma IP Practices

Law360 (November 21, 2019, 4:23 PM EST) -- The House Judiciary Committee has cleared legislation aimed at cutting drug prices by outlawing a pharmaceutical industry practice known as “product hopping,” as well as streamlining the patent process so biosimilars can more quickly enter the market. The committee on Wednesday unanimously approved the Affordable Prescriptions for Patients Through Promoting Competition Act, or H.R. 5133, which seeks to lower prescription drug costs by banning the practice of “hopping.” "Hopping" refers to the wide array of tactics used by drug manufacturers to push patients onto new, exclusively sold drugs when the companies’ patents on existing ones are set to expire. The bill...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS