Criticized ABA Rule Could Bolster Fight Vs. Sex Harassment

Law360 (November 22, 2019, 6:18 PM EST) -- An American Bar Association bias misconduct rule that has drawn First Amendment criticism could be more effective than current federal law in combating sexual harassment in the legal industry, according to a recently published law journal paper. Criticized for purportedly being written so broadly that it could chill speech that relates to matters such as race, sexual orientation and religion, the ABA's Rule 8.4(g) creates a clear prohibition against discrimination that could help cover gaps in Title VII of the Civil Rights Act of 1964, according to a paper published Nov. 20 in the University of Detroit Mercy Law Review....

