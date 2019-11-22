Chinese Debt Collector Cancels $81M US IPO

Law360 (November 22, 2019, 4:21 PM EST) -- Chinese debt collector YX Asset Recovery Ltd. withdrew plans Friday for an estimated $81 million initial public offering during the same week it was scheduled to hit the market, according to a filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Changsha, China-based YX Asset last week told regulators it planned to offer 9.3 million shares priced between $7.75 and $9.75, raising $81.2 million at midpoint. YX Asset said it would have spent most proceeds on increasing capacity at its operating centers and upgrading technology. YX Asset did not give a reason for its withdrawal. The debt collector was scheduled to list...

