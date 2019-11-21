Israeli PM Netanyahu Charged With Corruption Offenses

Law360 (November 21, 2019, 1:59 PM EST) -- Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has been formally charged with fraud, breach of trust and bribery, the country’s attorney general announced on Thursday, around nine months after stating his intention to charge Netanyahu. Attorney General Avichai Mandelblit said in a press conference reported by the Associated Press and others that the decision was not politically motivated. The charges come in three separate cases alleging corrupt actions by the country’s highest official. In the bribery case, Netanyahu is accused of promoting policies favorable to Israeli telecommunications company Bezeq. In exchange, the company’s owner Shaul Elovitch ensured favorable news about Netanyahu appeared on the...

