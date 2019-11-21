Insurers Push For Further Costs In Fake Pirate Plot Suit

Law360, London (November 21, 2019, 6:05 PM GMT) -- Insurers on Thursday called for a Greek bank to pay further legal costs in addition to the £8.7 million ($11.2 million) already paid after the bank’s $77 million claim in a case over a fake pirate attack was thrown out last month. Lawyers for Talbot Underwriting, Hiscox and eight other insurers told the High Court that Piraeus Bank AE should have to pay further indemnity costs in addition to ordinary costs for losing the case. Indemnity cost orders are normally made when the judge finds the claimant acted unreasonably, or outside the norm, in pursuing the case. Thursday’s hearing relates to...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS