Teva Gets PTAB To Review Cushing's Syndrome Drug Patent

Law360 (November 21, 2019, 8:20 PM EST) -- The Patent Trial and Appeal Board will look at whether a patent covering Corcept Therapeutics Inc.’s flagship Cushing's syndrome medication Korlym is invalid, following a challenge from Teva Pharmaceuticals USA Inc. The board instituted post grant review of all 13 of the patent’s claims Wednesday, saying at least one claim is likely to be proved invalid as obvious. Corcept had urged the board to use its discretion to deny review, saying the validity arguments duplicated what was already playing out in New Jersey federal court. Corcept has sued Teva for infringement, trying to block its generic version of the medication. In...

