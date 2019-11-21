House Passes Health Worker, Social Worker Protection Bill

Law360 (November 21, 2019, 5:53 PM EST) -- The U.S. House of Representatives passed legislation Thursday designed to reduce workplace injuries in the health care sector by making employers set up plans to curtail workplace violence and mandating that incidents be investigated. By a vote of 251-158, the House passed the Workplace Violence Prevention for Health Care and Social Service Workers Act, or H.R. 1309, a measure its proponents have said is meant to cut down on the disproportionately high amount of violence that employees like nurses and social workers see on the job. The measure sets out a timeline requiring the U.S. Department of Labor’s Occupational Safety and...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS