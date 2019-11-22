Property Investor Settles Asset Management Contract Dispute

Law360, London (November 22, 2019, 3:10 PM GMT) -- A London property investment company has settled its High Court claim against a group of Luxembourg firms it has accused of wrongfully terminating asset management agreements tied to commercial property portfolios. The lawsuit, filed by Quidnet Capital Partners LLP against the entities known as Colsilverbird and Colcastor, has been stayed after the sides reached an out-of-court settlement agreement on Wednesday, according to a Tomlin order filed at the High Court in London. Master Francesca Kaye, who signed the order, gave both sides permission to apply to the court without launching fresh legal action if they need help in enforcing the agreement....

