Bumble Bee Foods Hits Ch. 11 With $925M Bid In Hand

Law360 (November 21, 2019, 3:25 PM EST) -- Canned seafood producer Bumble Bee Foods LLC hit Chapter 11 Thursday afternoon in Delaware with a deal to sell its assets for $925 million and blaming its financial troubles on the fallout from a price-fixing scheme that led to criminal fines and civil lawsuits. In a first-day declaration from Chief Financial Officer Kent McNeil, the company said a $25 million criminal fine levied by the U.S. Department of Justice as part of a plea agreement, as well as tens of millions of dollars in legal defense costs arising from civil class suits over the price-fixing scheme, strained Bumble Bee’s liquidity to...

