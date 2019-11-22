Saudi Sues Ex-Partner Again For £4.4M Post-Settlement

Law360, London (November 22, 2019, 4:19 PM GMT) -- A Saudi Arabian businessman who recently agreed to settle his suit accusing a former partner of defrauding him out of £35 million ($45 million) in property developments has filed a new claim alleging that the terms of the deal have been breached and he’s still owed £4.4 million. Abdullah Nasser Bin Obaid's High Court fraud claim over the U.K. investment property went to trial this summer but the proceedings came to an abrupt end on June 19 when the parties informed the court they were ready to reach a deal. The accord with his former partner Khalid Abdullah Al-Hezaimi was short-lived,...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS