Sidley Follows Milbank's Lead With 2019 Associate Bonuses

Law360 (November 21, 2019, 9:36 PM EST) -- Sidley Austin LLP unveiled its year-end bonus scale for associates Thursday, falling in line with Milbank LLP and at least five other firms that have stuck to the same scale most of BigLaw has adhered to over the past several years, according to a memo obtained by Above the Law. As was the case last year, Sidley's base bonuses will start at $15,000 for attorneys who graduated in 2018 and go up to $100,000 for those in the class of 2012 and beyond, according to the memo. However, to obtain the bonuses, associates must bill a minimum of 2,000 hours, and...

