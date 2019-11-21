USDA Hemp Rules Pose Problems, Oregon Sens. Say

Law360 (November 21, 2019, 7:33 PM EST) -- Oregon’s Democratic U.S. Sens. Ron Wyden and Jeff Merkley have criticized the U.S. Department of Agriculture's proposed regulations for hemp farming, saying restrictions on THC concentrations and who can test the crops are burdensome. The senators said in a letter Wednesday that Oregon hemp farmers, researchers and regulators have raised concerns about several aspects of the interim final rule for the U.S. Domestic Hemp Production Program. Among those concerns is the rule’s so-called negligence threshold for hemp, which the senators said limits THC concentration in the plants to 0.5% and is far too restrictive even for plants produced in a prudent...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS