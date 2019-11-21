Bitcoin 'Inventor' Faces $658K Atty Fee Bid Over Sanctions

Law360 (November 21, 2019, 9:05 PM EST) -- The estate accusing self-proclaimed Bitcoin inventor Craig Wright of stealing $10 billion worth of the cryptocurrency from his late partner is seeking $658,581 in attorney fees and expenses incurred while trying to get Wright to comply with court orders. Magistrate Judge Bruce E. Reinhart has already granted sanctions against Wright for "continued non-compliance" with court orders that required he provide information about his bitcoin holdings in a Florida federal court case where the estate of his late business partner David Kleiman claims Wright sought to seize bitcoin owned by Kleiman following his death. The judge's order granting sanctions — which call...

