Creditors Balk At Emerge Energy's Ch. 11 Extension Bid

Law360 (November 21, 2019, 7:32 PM EST) -- Unsecured creditors of Emerge Energy Services LP told the Delaware court Thursday that the bankrupt fracking sand miner should not have extended time to get its Chapter 11 plan approved or possibly seek an alternative plan, complaining they continue to be left out of the process. In an objection filed in U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Karen B. Owens' court, the committee said the court should reject Emerge's claims it would be reasonable that the debtors be granted more time than permitted under the Bankruptcy Code, if needed, to obtain approval for the plan without the chance for a competing plan being submitted....

