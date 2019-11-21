Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

PTAB Probes Authenticity Of Prior Art In Pain Treatment Case

Law360 (November 21, 2019, 6:04 PM EST) -- The Patent Trial and Appeal Board appeared skeptical Thursday of a pharmaceutical company's argument during a post-grant review that prior art introduced to invalidate one of its pain treatment patents lacked authenticity.

Antecip Bioventures II LLCC, which owns a patent covering the use of neridronic acid to treat complex regional pain syndrome triggered by a bone fracture, said German competitor Grunenthal GmbH didn't do enough to prove that it can use a 2012 article published by Oxford University Press to invalidate the patent.

The argument from Antecip seemed to pique the interest of PTAB Judge Grace Karaffa Obermann, who said the...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Related Sections

PTAB Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Companies

Patents