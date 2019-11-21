PTAB Probes Authenticity Of Prior Art In Pain Treatment Case

Law360 (November 21, 2019, 6:04 PM EST) -- The Patent Trial and Appeal Board appeared skeptical Thursday of a pharmaceutical company's argument during a post-grant review that prior art introduced to invalidate one of its pain treatment patents lacked authenticity. Antecip Bioventures II LLCC, which owns a patent covering the use of neridronic acid to treat complex regional pain syndrome triggered by a bone fracture, said German competitor Grunenthal GmbH didn't do enough to prove that it can use a 2012 article published by Oxford University Press to invalidate the patent. The argument from Antecip seemed to pique the interest of PTAB Judge Grace Karaffa Obermann, who said the...

