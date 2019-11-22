Why Litigation Funders Are Getting Into University Patents

Law360 (November 22, 2019, 7:45 PM EST) -- Universities spend tens of millions of dollars developing new technologies and are increasingly looking to generate income from their inventions, something that hasn't always been easy. That's where companies that fund patent litigation see an opportunity. University patents have piqued the interest of litigation finance firms, which see potential in partnering with schools that want to enforce their intellectual property but may be reluctant to pour their own resources into litigation and licensing efforts. Michael Gulliford, who founded the patent advisory and finance firm Soryn IP Group, described legal funders' intrigue with universities as a relatively recent phenomenon, following an initial...

