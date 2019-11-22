Metro Bank Workers Get Up To 80 Months Over Stolen Money

Law360, London (November 22, 2019, 4:07 PM GMT) -- A London judge sentenced three men on Friday to more than 16 years in prison combined for their role in laundering hundreds of thousands of pounds stolen from Metro Bank PLC by a former employee. Judge Sally Cahill QC sentenced Waheed Arshad and Syed Zaheer Hussain to five years each in prison, a week after a jury at Southwark Crown Court convicted the men of acquiring criminal property. She handed a prison term of six years and eight months to co-conspirator and former bank employee Muhammud Zabair Miah. A fourth man, Zeeshan Aziz, was ordered to complete 18 months of community service, according to court...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS