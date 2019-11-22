Irish Police To Investigate Rise Of 'Ghost Broking'

Law360, London (November 22, 2019, 1:26 PM GMT) -- Ireland’s national police force has launched what it calls a “comprehensive investigation” into an insurance scam known as ghost broking, the body said on Friday. The special investigations unit of An Garda Síochána said it is working with the insurance industry in Ireland to tackle the problem, which insurers say could extend to up to 9,000 policies. The police body has so far canceled 600 motor insurance policies after working with insurers. Ghost brokers are unregulated insurance intermediaries who offer highly discounted insurance rates online. They either forge policy documents or buy a real policy on an individual's behalf from an insurer but...

