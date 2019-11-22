UK Clears Salesforce's $15.7B Deal For Tableau Software

Law360 (November 22, 2019, 8:17 PM EST) -- The United Kingdom's competition authority has given the green light to Salesforce.com Inc.'s $15.7 billion pickup of analytics platform Tableau Software, the watchdog said Friday. The Competition and Markets Authority revealed that it would not be launching an in-depth probe, known as a phase 2 investigation, into the deal with its full decision to be made public shortly. The companies might have been expecting this news, since the watchdog lifted its initial enforcement order — which required them to hold off on merging for the time being — earlier this month. Salesforce and Tableau were hit with the news that the...

