SEC, Alleged Fraudster Seek Early End To Binary Options Suit

Law360 (November 22, 2019, 2:23 PM EST) -- The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission and an alleged fraudster filed competing bids for summary judgment Thursday, each asking a Florida federal court to rule in their respective favor on securities fraud claims in the regulator's suit over a binary options marketing scheme. The SEC described Ronald Montano as an "affiliate" of nearly two dozen binary options campaigns who was directly responsible for much of the allegedly false advertising that duped tens of thousands of investors. By redirecting those investors to aggregators of unregistered brokers, Montano participated in an unregistered offering, the regulator maintained. Montano argued in his own motion that...

