Bumble Bee Foods Can Tap Chunk Of $280M Ch. 11 Loans

Law360, Wilmington (November 22, 2019, 6:34 PM EST) -- Canned seafood seller Bumble Bee Foods LLC received court permission Friday in Delaware to access a large portion of the $280 million in bankruptcy loans being provided by its prepetition lenders and will be allowed to roll up a significant portion of its existing debt. During a hearing in Wilmington, debtor attorney Christopher Hopkins of Paul Weiss Rifkind Wharton & Garrison LLP said a $200 million asset-based post-petition loan will be rolled up to satisfy a $183 million ABL facility as well as $17 million in criminal fines owed to the U.S. Department of Justice. The fine was incurred as part...

