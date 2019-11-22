Intel Unveils Diversity Demands For Law Firms It Hires

Law360 (November 22, 2019, 7:16 PM EST) -- When it comes to outside counsel, Intel intends to use only firms that meet certain percentage criteria for women and minorities among their equity partners, the technology giant has announced, becoming the latest company to use its purse strings to push for more diversity among U.S. law firms. Beginning in January 2021, Intel Corp. will only retain or use firms in the United States where equity partners are at least 21% women and at least 10% "underrepresented minorities" such as of a race other than "full white/Caucasian" or who self-identify as veterans, LGBTQ+ or as disabled, according to the company's Thursday...

