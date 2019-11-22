Ex-White & Williams Atty Cops To False Insurance Claims

Law360 (November 22, 2019, 3:42 PM EST) -- A former White and Williams LLP attorney will have to fork over nearly $3.5 million he got by submitting false insurance subrogation claims for water damage caused by defective plumbing products, after pleading guilty to mail fraud in Pennsylvania federal court. Craig A. Cohen, a former attorney in the subrogation department of White and Williams' Philadelphia office, waived indictment by a grand jury and pled guilty Thursday to one count of mail fraud, which federal prosecutors said he committed by setting up a fake company and then filing falsified insurance claim paperwork or diverting legitimate claims being handled by his law...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS