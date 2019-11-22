Bong Maker's Counterfeit Suit Too 'Threadbare,' Judge Says

Law360 (November 22, 2019, 2:43 PM EST) -- A federal judge is pushing back against one of hundreds of trademark lawsuits filed by a company that sells a popular line of cannabis bongs called RooR, rejecting accusations against a Florida smoke shop as "threadbare" and full of "generalizations." The ruling went against Sream Inc., which filed a whopping 280 such suits in 2018 over the alleged sale of fake RooRs — more than triple the number of infringement lawsuits filed in federal courts over the same period by any other trademark owner. In an order issued Thursday, U.S. District Judge Harvey E. Schlesinger dismissed one such case, filed in...

