Fed. Circ. Backs J&J Unit's Win In Glucose Test Strip IP Suit

Law360 (November 22, 2019, 7:30 PM EST) -- The Federal Circuit affirmed Friday that a Johnson & Johnson subsidiary’s blood-glucose test trips did not infringe two patents owned by a medical device maker, siding with a lower court that said the device maker had narrowed the claims that could have covered J&J's test strips during prosecution of its own patent.

In a precedential opinion, a three-judge panel upheld a Nevada federal judge’s decision last October that J&J's LifeScan Inc. unit, which makes OneTouch Ultra glucose monitors, did not infringe on Pharma Tech Solutions Inc.’s patented glucose test trips.

The judge had found that LifeScan’s test trips do not compare glucose concentrations as...

