6th Circ. Revives Christian Firefighter's 1st Amendment Suit

Law360 (November 22, 2019, 6:39 PM EST) -- A split Sixth Circuit panel on Friday revived a Christian firefighter’s suit alleging a Michigan city violated the First Amendment by firing him for impugning the morals of colleagues who watched porn and had affairs in the station. A majority of the three-judge panel said Peter Hudson connected his criticisms to Highland Park fire chief Derek Hillman’s decision to terminate him and did not concede his First Amendment allegations during arguments on his appeal, reversing the Eastern District of Michigan’s decision dismissing this claim. The trial court’s decision to dismiss the claim “sua sponte,” or without being prompted by a motion...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS