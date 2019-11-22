GC Cheat Sheet: The Hottest Corporate News Of The Week

Law360 (November 22, 2019, 4:42 PM EST) -- State attorneys general called on the Federal Trade Commission to classify noncompete clauses for low wage workers as an “unfair method of competition,” and a Manhattan federal jury found a former JPMorgan foreign exchange trader guilty of scheming to fix currency prices to boost his earnings. These are some of the stories in corporate legal news you may have missed in the past week.​ AGs Call on FTC to Ban Noncompetes Democratic state attorneys general have stepped up their attempts to ban noncompetes by calling on the Federal Trade Commission to classify the agreements for low-wage workers and those without negotiated...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS