Thomas Jefferson Law Loses ABA Accreditation Appeal

Law360 (November 22, 2019, 8:30 PM EST) -- The Thomas Jefferson School of Law has lost its final bid to keep its accreditation after an American Bar Association appeals panel upheld the revocation of the ABA's stamp of approval, a move caused by the school's dire financial straits and perceived low quality. The decision, which was issued Thursday, was the final stage of the ABA process, meaning the San Diego school will lose its certification on Dec. 17, the day after the end of its fall term. However, the school indicated that it plans to stay open as a California State Bar-accredited school, meaning any newly admitted students will...

