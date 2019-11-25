Ameris Bank Scores Arbitration Win Over Ex-Exec's Ouster

Law360 (November 25, 2019, 9:36 PM EST) -- Ameris Bank acted within bounds when it fired a former employee for failing to report fraudulent activity, an arbitrator recently ruled, rejecting the former employee's assertion that the company flouted his employment contract when it ousted him. Kenneth G. Menendez, an arbitrator with the American Arbitration Association, issued an arbitration award on Nov. 20 concluding that Ameris acted within the bounds of an employment agreement it had with William Villari when it fired him in part because he didn't tell superiors about fraudulent activity he had discovered. The agreement included a provision stating that any termination by Ameris had to be...

