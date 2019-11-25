Ex-White House Counsel McGahn Ordered To Testify To House

Law360, Washington (November 25, 2019, 5:59 PM EST) -- A D.C. federal judge ruled Monday that former White House counsel Don McGahn must comply with a subpoena to testify in House Democrats’ impeachment inquiry into President Donald Trump's alleged attempts to obstruct former special counsel Robert Mueller's probe into Russia's election interference. U.S. District Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson’s ruling is a significant victory for the House Judiciary Committee, which argued in a filing last week that its inquiry into the president gives the panel a "finite window of time to effectively obtain and consider" testimony from McGahn, who defied a request to appear before the committee in May. Judge Jackson...

