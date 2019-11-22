Major Lindsey Reaches Deal With Mlegal In Noncompete Row

Law360 (November 22, 2019, 9:07 PM EST) -- Legal recruiting firm Major Lindsey & Africa LLC has quickly settled its claims a former employee breached a noncompete in moving to rival Mlegal Group Inc., lodging a notice of dismissal on Friday, just three weeks after suing the recruiter and Mlegal in Washington, D.C., federal court. Major Lindsey had accused Lauren Drake of breaching the noncompetition portion of her employment agreement with the firm by going to work for Mlegal in the same local market and in a similar role recruiting attorneys, according to the Oct. 31 complaint. But the parties quickly agreed to a settlement, attorneys for Drake and...

