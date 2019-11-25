Magistrate Judge Urges Nix of Crypto Co.'s Default Entry

Law360 (November 25, 2019, 3:49 PM EST) -- A Florida federal magistrate judge on Friday recommended throwing out a default entry against an offshore company accused of participating in a scheme to wrest control of the Bitcoin Cash cryptocurrency market. U.S. Magistrate Judge Chris M. McAliley concluded in her Nov. 22 report and recommendation that imprecise language in an earlier order in the case combined with a service issue and lack of communication between parties meant that a default entry against Cayman Islands-headquartered defendant Bitmain Technologies Holding Company should be reversed. “Guided by the strong preference for resolving cases on their merits, I find that the default was not...

